Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BRX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of BRX stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $25.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,450 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after acquiring an additional 828,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,973,000 after acquiring an additional 391,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,731,000 after acquiring an additional 104,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.