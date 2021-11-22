Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.35 Billion

Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will post sales of $7.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.39 billion and the lowest is $7.32 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $6.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $27.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.36 billion to $27.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.92 billion to $30.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $568.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $382.70 and a 52 week high of $577.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

