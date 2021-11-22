Brokerages Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.42. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 12.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 391,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 480.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

