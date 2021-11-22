Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Hostess Brands posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWNK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth $425,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

