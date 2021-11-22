Brokerages Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 496,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,386,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.95.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

