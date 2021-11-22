Brokerages Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Seagen reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 184.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($3.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS.

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,648 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $611,112.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,918 shares of company stock worth $32,069,325. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 438.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN opened at $183.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.81. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $202.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

