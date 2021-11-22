Brokerages Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 33.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TowneBank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,080. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

