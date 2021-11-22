Brokerages Expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.51. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of HLF opened at $40.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 271,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $4,092,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

