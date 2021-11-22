Brokerages Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,629,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,391,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 154,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 24,342 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,283. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

