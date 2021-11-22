Brokerages Expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to announce $342.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.50 million. Walker & Dunlop posted sales of $349.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.83. 110,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,571. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

