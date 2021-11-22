Brokerages Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Target Price at $15.90

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $233,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,036 over the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 79,993 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,657 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

