Brokerages Set Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Target Price at $5.98

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSPR shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Shares of CSPR remained flat at $$6.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 46,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,556. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. Casper Sleep has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 344.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.