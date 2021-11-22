Brokerages Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Target Price at $156.00

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.00.

U has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,791,965 shares of company stock valued at $268,926,463. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.00. 322,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,946. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.70 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.42.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.