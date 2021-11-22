Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Insider David Jarzynka Sells 10,216 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,228,882.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $2.95 on Monday, reaching $116.58. 803,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,731. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.84.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

