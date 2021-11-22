Bruderman Asset Management LLC Buys 2,553 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 3.2% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 64,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 553,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $51.01. 380,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,591,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $211.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.