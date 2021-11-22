Bruderman Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.82 on Monday, reaching $254.77. 46,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,232. The stock has a market cap of $190.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

