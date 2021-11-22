Bruderman Asset Management LLC Invests $2.61 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,396. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.33.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

