BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Head-To-Head Survey

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group -2.73% -5.54% -0.81% BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carrols Restaurant Group and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.56%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than BurgerFi International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and BurgerFi International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group $1.55 billion 0.10 -$29.46 million ($0.90) -3.31 BurgerFi International $34.28 million 4.50 $5.96 million N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carrols Restaurant Group.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group beats BurgerFi International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

