Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BURL stock opened at $264.97 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $217.38 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.90.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burlington Stores stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

