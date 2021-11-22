C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Short Interest Update

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS CBNT opened at $0.03 on Monday. C-Bond Systems has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

C-Bond Systems, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

