C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Sells $1,005,114.72 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.58. 4,465,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,251. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
