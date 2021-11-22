C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Sells $1,005,114.72 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.58. 4,465,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,251. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 547,748 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

