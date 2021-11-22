California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 338,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 402.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 308,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,240,000 after purchasing an additional 307,401 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI opened at $46.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

