California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $1.32 Million in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCO. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.48. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

CCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

