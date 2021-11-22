California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,027 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 148.0% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 337,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after buying an additional 201,310 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $2,537,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $2,450,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,703 shares of company stock worth $3,267,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.