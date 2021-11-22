Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $825.45 Million

Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to post sales of $825.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $817.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $833.30 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $553.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CLMT stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 645,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,546. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.64.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
