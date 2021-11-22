Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $825.45 Million

Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to post sales of $825.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $817.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $833.30 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $553.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLMT stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 645,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,546. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.64.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.