Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,224. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Camping World has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $49.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after buying an additional 1,513,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 3,685.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after buying an additional 578,449 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Camping World by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after buying an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Camping World by 31.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 391.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 242,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.