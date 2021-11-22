Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Up 29.5% in October

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 636,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the October 14th total of 491,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNEF opened at $2.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.81. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.43%.

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.