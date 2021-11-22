Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $40.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

