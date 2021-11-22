Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWB. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.33.

TSE CWB traded down C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$39.13. 96,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,812. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$27.99 and a one year high of C$41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.07.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$263.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8203334 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,713.71. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total transaction of C$99,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,971.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $473,779.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

