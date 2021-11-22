Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 802,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Cango in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cango by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Cango by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Cango by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CANG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Cango stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.22. 9,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,421. Cango has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a net margin of 99.11% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cango will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

