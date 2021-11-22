Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.62.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 388,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $11.65. 8,881,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,640. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

