Capital CS Group LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Capital CS Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $380,000.

Shares of SCHJ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.54. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

