Capital CS Group LLC Purchases 4,428 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after buying an additional 834,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.48. 3,724,636 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59.

