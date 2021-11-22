Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 582 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nordson by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $266.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.96 and its 200-day moving average is $232.06.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

