Capital Insight Partners LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after buying an additional 6,374,810 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 346,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,916,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock opened at $122.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.95 and its 200 day moving average is $128.50. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $118.23 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.