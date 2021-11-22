Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bank of America by 58.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after buying an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Bank of America by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 15.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 541,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,346,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $379.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

