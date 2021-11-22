Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,526 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

NYSE:NEM opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.