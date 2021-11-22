Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,140 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $66.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $58.09 and a 1-year high of $71.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

