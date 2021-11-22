Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,527 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $692,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 95.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE MMP opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.