Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 26,454 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 830,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 77,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 55,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $286.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

