Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report $54.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.70 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $33.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $168.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.11 million to $171.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $280.72 million, with estimates ranging from $275.47 million to $289.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. 210,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

