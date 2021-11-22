Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) PT Raised to $19.00 at B. Riley

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $297.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

