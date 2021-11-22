Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 54.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 372,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

