Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.61. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

