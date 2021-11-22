Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after acquiring an additional 435,323 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 88,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.29. 3,304,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,971. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

