Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $238.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.70. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $243.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

