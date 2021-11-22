Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $28.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.58.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE CCL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 29,689,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,904,691. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 29.6% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 99.8% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.