Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Carrier Global stock opened at $57.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

