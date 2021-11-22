Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TAST. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.97. 7,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,493,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 331,603 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 161,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

