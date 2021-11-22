Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stake Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,899 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.17. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.